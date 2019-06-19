Police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder have arrested 32 kidnap suspects including four involved in the kidnap of UBEC Chairman, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, his daughter and the killing of his driver.

The arrests were made between 5 June and 19 June, police spokesman DCP Frank Mba announced today.

Puff Adder operatives also recovered 11 AK47 Rifles, 2 Pump Action Guns, 3 Locally Made Pistols, 12 Dane Guns, 2 Revolver Pistols, Ten Live Cartridges, 77 Live Ammunition and 2 Volkswagen vehicles.

Mba said the police were able to arrest the four suspects sequel to the manhunt launched in the aftermath of the kidnap of UBEC Chairman.

Some gang members had fled following the death of gang leader and Kidnap Kingpin, one Sumaila Sule a.k.a Shaho, who died on 18 May as a result of bullet injuries sustained during a shoot-out with Police Operatives.

Following raids of criminal hideouts in Kainji, New Bussa, Mariga Bangi and Charagi in Niger and Kwara State respectively and Birnin Yero forest along Birnin Gwari, Garu Rahama, Gaidan Gaya in Kaduna State, the police also arrested 28 other notorious kidnappers/armed robbers, including one Abubakar Umar a.k.a Buba Dogo.

Investigation revealed that Abubakar Umar is a specialist in the kidnap of foreign nationals whom he keeps hostage until substantial ransoms are paid.

Also, the Operatives have intercepted trucks conveying to bandits 1972 bags of grains and 208 bags of beans.

The cargo was meant for the Bandits’ hideout in a Forest in Zamfara State.

