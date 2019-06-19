Efoghae Friday, 21, is assisting the police in Ado Ekiti to explain why and for what purpose he allegedly stole a pant belonging to a grandmother in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The said underwear, belonging to Mrs Modupe Adekoya, was allegedly stolen from her residence, No.15, Olorunsogo St., Basiri Area of Ado Ekiti.

It was learnt that some of policemen attached to the Irewolede Police Station arrested Friday on Tuesday afternoon after a report was made by a relative of the old woman.

It was also learnt that the suspect and three others arrested in connection with the crime were later transferred to the New Iyin Road Police station on Bank Road, Ado Ekiti same day.

It was there that Efoghae allegedly confessed to committing the crime.

The victim, Mrs Modupe Adekoya, confirmed that her underwear was stolen where it was hung outside of the house after washing.

She said, “I know Friday Efighae very well as he usually come to assist me in doing some domestic chores at home.

“To appreciate him, I used to give him meals but I never thought he could do this.

“I had washed my pants and spread two of them outside to dry at about 3a.m., on June 10, at the corridor in my house.

“But when I wanted to remove them in the morning, I found out that one was missing, and then I raised the alarm.

“When efforts to locate the missing pant were unsuccessful, a relative who suspected Friday called him and they urged him to confess, promising not to do anything untoward.

“He eventually confessed to stealing the underwear and that was when we invited the police to arrest him.’’

Adekoya added that when he was arrested, he took the police to the house of three boys.

She said that the suspect claimed that one of them had prior to the incident asked him to help him get the underwear and promised him N2,000.

NAN reports that a lawyer, Layi Obisesan, contacted by the family of the woman to handle the matter, also confirmed the development.

According to Obisesan, the family is interested in pursuing the matter to its logical conclusion.

He said that the family would ensure that police prosecute the case and also ensure that the old woman would get justice.

“We want the police to charge the case to court since the suspect, Friday, has made confessions that he indeed stole the underwear.

“ He gave the colour of the underwear he stole which was identified as belonging to Madam Adekoya.

“He also gave the location from where he stole it. He said he was asked to bring the underwear by one Enyinma who was living around Irewolede area of Basiri in Ado Ekiti.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

