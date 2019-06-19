By Funmilola Olukomaiya

One of Nigeria’s finest fashion, lifestyle and entertainment blogger, Ono Bello, is the cover girl of this week’s issue of The Nation ‘Flair’ Magazine.

In this edition of the magazine, the media entrepreneur shares her very interesting story so far in business and her plans for the near future with Yetunde Oladeinde where she opened up about her entrepreneurial project titled “Get Motivated with Ono Bello”.

According to Bello, the “Get Motivated with Ono Bello” is a conference with an aim to host young entrepreneurs and growing businesses across Nigeria.

The 2017 maiden edition was welcomed with great enthusiasm and resulted in massive success with over 60 business owners hosted to the one-day conference in the Victoria Island, Lagos.

the conference witnessed the presence of business leaders like Funke Bucknor-Obruthe (CEO Zapphaire Events) Oke Maduewesi (CEO Zaron Cosmetics), Seun Tayo-Balogun (Founder/CEO Brief Essentials & Co-Founder of Techmonks Limited), Lanre DaSilva Ajayi (Creative Director LDA), Tunji Ashiru (Executive of Strategic Policy Engagement, Interswitch Group) and Ibikunle Bolorunduro, (Fidelity Bank SME Business Advisor) who gave talks and hosted Masterclasses and Q&A sessions.

Another highlight from the conference was the s N50,000. 00 cash support given to 10 Entrepreneurs to help them tackle a small area in their various businesses.

