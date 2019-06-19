Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday pledged his administration’s support and funding of entrepreneurs with new technologies that posses business models capable of assisting urban development in the State.

Sanwo-Olu also said the State would provide fluid financing to promote and encourage the upscale for digital economy.

The governor made this known in his goodwill message delivered at the opening of the PwC Experience Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos as he assured of his Government’s partnership with proactive organisations like PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The governor said, “We want to help you think carefully about the incentives that promote and foster the growth of the digital economy and help fund entrepreneurs who have new tech-driven business models that can contribute to our sustainable urban development.

“We will therefore continue to encourage and support forward thinking organizations and institutions – like yours – that catapult Lagos into this new era of development.”

He expressed delight with the creation of a PwC Experience Centre in Lagos State noting that it is in tandem with his administration’s plan to cut off traditional modes of thinking for a 21st Century city.

The governor added that the centre has joined the progressive organisations with modern creative ideas leveraging on technologies for growth and job opportunities.

According to him, “the establishment of the PwC centre also aligns with the aspirations of our new government to support, in any way it can, the disruption of traditional thinking that will transform Lagos State into a 21st century smart city.

“PwC has joined this elite class of forward-thinking companies that are now leveraging on technological advancements to provide inclusive growth, more job opportunities and the emergence of our informal enterprise out of the shadow economy.”

Sanwo-Olu, however, noted that the desire to know more and make progress should be taken beyond the private sector but also to the public sector where his government is ready to take advantage using the bright and intelligent public servants to grow and improve governance.

“It also serves as a reminder to us that the quest for knowledge and progress, with the use of technology, should no longer be limited to the private sector. It is imperative that the public sector urgently commits itself to leveraging our brilliant and creative minds to harnessing data and digital intelligence to advance our standard of living and well-being.

“In Lagos, we face serious challenges particularly in the areas of traffic management, waste management, safety and security, human capacity development; and we have no choice but to address them by embracing technology and innovation” the governor said.

He was optimistic the centre would not only be impactful to Lagos for growth and development but also Nigeria in general.

Earlier in his address, the Leader of the PwC Experience Centre, Mr Femi Osinubi, stated that some of the services to be rendered by the centre includes assistance to domestic brands, government, foundation and multi-nationals from planning for the future, also make best use of technologies to meet challenges of dynamic world of business.

In his words, “we support household brands, governments, charities and global companies with everything from planning for the future, to how they can make best use of their technology and meet the challenges of a changing world of business.”

