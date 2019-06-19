Edo State Government has threatened to deal decisively with individuals or groups causing problem in the state in the wake of inauguration of some members of State House of Assembly.

The government issued the warning through a statement by the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, on Wednesday in Benin.

“The warning is coming in the wake of the emergence of a new leadership of the 7th Edo State House of Assembly, and to ensure that unscrupulous elements do not take matters into their hands to foment trouble in the state.

“The state government will deploy all apparatus of state to ensure that peace is maintained in the state; well-meaning, law-abiding citizens are assured a free space to go about their businesses without any hindrance.

“The Edo State Government is, by this notice, sending a strong warning to individuals and groups with the intention to cause violence in the state, to do away with any such thought.

“Any attempt to re-enact the era of violence will be met with the requisite response from the relevant apparatus of the state.” it said.

It cautioned parents to dissuade their children from engaging in any criminal act or work as agents of unscrupulous elements with intent to cause civil disturbances, warning that anyone caught, would face the full wrath of the law.

“Edo State, under Gov. Godwin Obaseki, is stable, as our shield stands guard and our sword stands ready,” it further warned.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

