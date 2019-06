Fire has destroyed 200 shops in Makurdi Modern Market in Benue state.

The fire according to a trader James Ekeson who spoke to The Nation said started at about 6:30 pm Tuesday when the market was closed.

He said nobody can tell the cause of the fire as the market closed 5:30 pm and nobody remained behind.

Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

