By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel is really staying true to his words ”No bad songs”.

The 25 year old releases the video to his latest single ”Eko” (Lagos) describing the ”Centre of excellence” with every aspect of its rich culture, people and activities.

Daniel in this banging track says anyone who is in Lagos and isn’t wise can no longer be wise. The hit maker has Instagram comedia Brodashaggi as one of his cameo appearances.

This song comes after he dropped his single ”Poko” which we are still vibing to, and now here’s another potential hit with over 4,000 views in just a few minutes of it’s official release today, June 19th 2019.

Watch the visual.

