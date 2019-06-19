Popular American rapper Cardi B triggered quite a bit of both public and media attention when she and her husband, Offset, attended a surprise 25th birthday party for another rap artist, TakeOff on Tuesday.

During the event, Cardi was seen dressed in a revealing black fishnet dress which left little to the imagination.

The popular celebrity medium TMZ speculated in a tweet that perhaps Cardi B decided to go with a “less is more” approach regarding her attire in light of recent events.

The rapper who was once a stripper got a lot of knocks on Twitter for the dress.

Earlier this week, the rap star also hugged public attention after a wardrobe malfunction she suffered while performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee.

And last month, Cardi rocked the Met Gala with her eccentric attire – a fur-trimmed luxe gown which the rapper herself described as “vajayjay”.

*With report by Sputnik

