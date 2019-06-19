Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai alerted Nigerians on Tuesday about the problems on the Boko Haram front: troops enthusiasm to fight is sagging and commitment is lacking.

He did not give reasons for the lowering of morale among the troops. But in a statement that should worry his commander-in-Chief, Buratai said those on the frontlines were displaying insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks.

Lt.-Gen Buratai spoke at the opening of a “Transformational leadership workshop”, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja.

Describing the development as “unfortunate”, Lt.-Gen Buratai, said the theme of the workshop was apt as it would draw attention to areas that need to be addressed for professionalism, patriotism and national enthusiasm.

He located the “apathy” amongst the younger generation in the military, The Nation reported.

Buratai’s dampening remarks came barely four days after an insurgent attack on a market in Mandari community, Konduga Local Government Area, Bormo State, claimed 30 lives.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

