The Institut français du Nigéria on Tuesday said it is set to hold a musical concert to celebrate this year’s World Music Day in Nigeria.

Ms Cécile Mercier, Cultural Programme officer of the Institut, said in a statement that the celebration, scheduled to hold on Friday would boost relations between France and Nigeria.

The World Music Day “Fête de la musique, in French” is an annual music celebration that takes place globally on the 21st of June, every year.

According to her, on this Day, the citizens of a city or country are allowed and urged to play music outside in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks.

“Free concerts are also organized, where musicians play for fun and not for payment.

“The first all-day musical celebration on day of the summer solstice originated by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret and was first celebrated in Paris in 1982.

“The day is now celebrated in over 120 countries around the world; this year, the Institut français du Nigéria decided to put spotlight on electronic music, inviting the French DJ Praktika.

“He has been living in West Africa; Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and now Mali, for 5 years, which explains the breadth and originality of his music style.

“He infuses African tones into his electronic productions, and the result is definitely worth it,” she said.

She further revealed that after a two-day workshop and co-creation with local artists “talking drums and other instruments” there would be two-hour DJ set by Praktika at the Institut.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

