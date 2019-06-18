The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum on Tuesday disclosed their reason for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

They disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to discuss ministerial list with them.

But they maintained that the matter of a cabinet for the President’s second term was purely the President’s decision.

The President, the Forum said, should appoint whosoever he wishes.

The Chairman of the APC Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the President’s meeting with the APC Governors at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

On whether the ministerial list was discussed, he said: “No. It is an executive decision.”

According to him, they came to celebrate the victory of the party in the emergence of the National Assembly presiding officers positions and to thank the President on the various interventions to state governments.

Four candidates of the party had last week emerged as the four presiding officers of the Senate and House of Representatives leaderships, The Nation reports.

According to Bagudu, some of the interventions included the Paris Club refunds, the budget support fund and the refund for money expended by states on federal roads.

He said: “This morning, Mr. President graciously granted audience to progressive Governors forum.

“We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had on the progressive Governors forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Speaker (House of Representatives) and Hon. Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President in all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon and by extension our party, which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encourage economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

