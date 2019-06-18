A group called Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC) has described the President Muhammadu Buhari’s persistent war against corruption as very key to ending poverty in Nigeria.

The group’s President, Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

He commended the Nigerian President for his determination and courage to end corruption in the country, adding that Buhari’s efforts in the regard was unequaled in the history of Nigeria.

Nnam said that war against corruption could only be won with the collective cooperation of all stakeholders, especially politicians and civil servants.

“As you know, corruption has eaten deep into the fabrics of this country before Buhari took over power.

” And it is common among influential citizens like politicians, so fighting it is not easy, it must surely fight back, but the president is uncompromising, ” he said.

He, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to be united in the fight against corruption.

According to him, corruption is the worst enemy of Nigeria, it impedes progress and development.

