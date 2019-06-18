By Jennifer Okundia

Life is tough, a survival of the fittest, doesn’t give you what you deserve unless you decide to take it by force or any other legit way you deem fit.

So if a door is shut against you, use the window instead, Universal Music super star and award winning artiste Tiwa Savage admonishes her followers today.

Mama Jam Jam rocks an all white outfit, squatting on a chessboard, although her backside will barely let you hear what she’s saying, you can choose to pay attention somehow.

Although there were rumours she got her bum done some weeks back, the ”Lova Lova” crooner has never addressed this issue officially.

Tiwa has managed to grow her career worldwide over the years, from when she was Mavin records first lady to signing a new deal and joining Universal Music Group, we can only admire her achievements.

She wrote:

They said we couldn’t come through the door, guess what we did

#SavageSoldiers #Relentless #Unapologetic

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

