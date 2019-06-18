Tiwa Savage has issued a stern warning to those companies owing her millions, telling them to pay up so as to avoid her trouble.

We do not know who these firms are but obviously, the singer ain’t here to joke at all. In her post she wrote: ”I might have to call out these companies that owe me millions. If you no get say you no get … no dey use style yan something else. I know how much revenue my brand has generated your brand, don’t even try it. You better San wo olu. na we get Lagos ooo check the contract”.

