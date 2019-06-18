The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has condemned the use of children as suicide bombers in Maiduguri community in Borno.

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in its report said 30 persons were killed and 42 others injured in multiple bomb blasts that rocked a Borno village on Sunday night.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), three children- two girls and a boy were used to detonate explosives that killed 30 people and injured 40 others at a community football viewing centre in Konduga in Borno state.

Mr Peter Hawkins, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, in a statement released in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said: ”UNICEF appeals to all those involved in this terrible conflict to protect children at all times and to keep them out of harm’s way.

“This incident brings the number of children who have been reported as having been used as human bombs to five, since January 2019.

”In 2018, 48 children including 38 girls were used in suicide attacks.

“We again call on all parties to the conflict in north-east Nigeria to immediately cease all attacks against civilians, to stop using children in this conflict, and to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law.”he said

“While UNICEF sends its condolences to all those who have been killed or injured in this horrific incident, It is unacceptable that children should be used in this way”, the statement read.

