Afro hip hop duo composed of two brothers: Tumininu Laolu-Oguniyi and Atewologun Laolu-Ogunniyi also known as Vavavoom and Peeshaun are getting set to release their album titled “Afrobeat”.

Peeshaun disclosed this on Instagram with the caption:

This is why I was off off social media for a while…

@skukivavavoom had been disturbing we should wrap up THE ALBUM for over a year, so I had to focus

.

Before you guys see another duo split up 😩😩😩

.

A few weeks from now, this ALBUM would be available to y’all

.

Just 7 SWEET TRACKS for you guys (NOT 16 or 23 tracks.. nah!)

.

I’ll tell you the official release date soon. ✌️

