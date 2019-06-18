I9-year-old Ajax Captain, Matthijs de Ligt is currently in Miami, on holiday with his girlfriend, AnneKee Molenaar.

There has been speculations about his possible move to Manchester United and he was snapped while reading former Manchester United forward Memphis Depay’s book.

Matthijs de Ligt is reportedly a major centre back target for FC Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris- Saint Germain.



De Ligt and his girlfriend AnneKee Molenaar (Image: MEGA)

The Dutchman has confirmed he will make the decision about his future while on holiday.

De Ligt’s girlfriend AnneKee Molenaar was recently spotted on apartment hunting in Paris, to further set tongues wagging on the possibilities of her boyfriend (De Ligt) joining PSG.

