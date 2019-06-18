President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum in Abuja.
L-R Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu discussing with President Muhammadu Buhari with them are Chief of Staff,Mallam Abba Kyari, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Adisa Balarabe during the APC Governors Meeting at the Council Chambers Presidential Villa
APC Governors Meeting Group Photographs with President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha during the APC Governors Meeting at the Council Chambers Presidential Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari, Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku BaguduEdo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sanio Bello and others during the APC Governors Meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa
Related
Join the conversation