Real Madrid are reportedly refusing to budge on their valuation of No.1 transfer target Paul Pogba – which could force the midfielder to stay put at Manchester United next season.

Pogba, who returned to Old Trafford in a £89million move in 2016, has cast doubt over his future at United after revealing he is considering “a new challenge”.

Speculation on a possible move to Real Madrid or a return to former club Juventus has been mounting since a season in which Pogba faced criticism at times for his performances with United.

Mirror Football exclusively revealed last week that the Red Devils are ready to dig their heels in and hold out for at least £150million for Pogba this summer.

Then over the weekend, the 26-year-old told reporters in Tokyo while attending an event held by sponsors Adidas that it could be time to leave Old Trafford.

That has led to the Spanish giants tabling their opening offer of £90million but United are in no mood to consider an offer which is less than their valuation, according to The Sun .

It is claimed that United are determined to make a huge profit on their club-record signing and the current bid by Madrid would only see them make £1m.

Despite the interest, United are determined to keep hold of their prized asset and will reportedly make a decision on his future by July 1 – when United’s players return for pre-season duty.

This development comes following Pogba’s controversial comments over the weekend in which he suggested he is seeking pastures new this summer.

“Like you said, there is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well,” the France midfielder said.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well… I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

