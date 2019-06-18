By Adejoke Adeleye

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Magboro area of Ibafo, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oyeyemi, in a statement revealed that the suspects were arrested at about 6:00pm on Sunday while the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ibafo Division, Abiodun Ayinde was on routine patrol with his men around the area of his jurisdiction.

According to the statement,the men were sighted beside a Company in a Passat car with Registration number: Lagos KSF 710 BM loaded with twelve 50 liters jerry-can of petroleum product suspected to have been siphoned from a vandalized pipeline in the area.

It said immediately they sighted the policemen, they jumped down from the vehicle and took to their heels, but were hotly chased and apprehended by the police team.

The arrested suspects are: Akinwale Tajudeen, Isiah Olalekan, Friday Terry, Mayokun Raheem and Godwin Igho.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the office of CP monitoring team for further investigation and prosecution.

