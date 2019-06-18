A mother stopped her car on a bridge, with her three children inside, then walked to the railing and jumped off the bridge to her death.

Stanlee Allyn Holbrook, 26, a Pennsylvania woman, jumped to her death off of the Homestead Grays Bridge around 7:20 p.m. on Friday. Authorities said her body was recovered around 9:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman, Chris Togneri said in a statement that emergency responders were called after multiple witnesses reported seeing a woman standing on the outer bridge railing.

“The woman stopped her vehicle in traffic on the bridge and went to the railing. Police discovered three children, between the ages of 1 and 9, still in the vehicle.”

Initial reports stated that they were unsure if the children belonged to Holbrook. But her friends have confirmed on social media that the children were hers.

The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation and will be turned over to the Allegheny County Children, Youth, and Family Services.

Last October, Holbrook took to Facebook to post about her children and how she will always love them.

