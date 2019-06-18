The bond between mother and child can never truly be understood as the connection is out of this world. Movie actress Mercy Aigbe is full of joy as her baby boy turns 9 today.

Mercy says Juwon in his 9 years on earth has brought her happiness untold and behind him is where she will be standing for a long time.

Check it out:

The young KING and the Queen Mother 😍😍😍😍

The son of a praying mother! …… Son of Mercy!

9 years ago on this day, God gave me the most precious gift; an angel came into my life and brought me so much happiness. Happy birthday to my joy, my pride, my everything! …. where I stand in this picture is where I will be forever, solidly behind you in prayers!… You shall bless all the nations of the earth, no plague shall come near your dwelling, you will be mighty on earth and my God will continue to contend with anyone who contends with you!!!!.,, Continue to grow in God’s abundant wisdom, blessings and grace!!…. I love you my young King Olajuwon 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

