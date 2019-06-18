The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Fr Peter Egielewa, on Sunday, released a statement that one of his colleagues had been abducted along Auchi-Igarra Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The statement read: “Information reaching us is that one of our priests, Rev Fr Isaac Agabi, has been kidnapped this evening (Sunday) along Auchi-Igarra Road at about 5p.m. He is the priest in charge of Holy Name Catholic Church, Ikpeshi.”

It will be recalled that, recently, about six persons, including an Auchi Polytechnic lecturer, were kidnapped along Ifon-Uzeba-Kabo Road by River Ose Bridge near Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, by cattle rustlers on their way from Ondo State.

They were said to have been made to pay about six hundred thousand naira before they were released after four days in the bush.

Vanguard reported that the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the priest’s kidnap on Sunday.

The police officer was said to have disclosed that the Reverend Father’s colleague, Fr Kingsley Okodugha, officially reported the incident at the Igarra Division of Nigerian Police.

He also informed that the kidnapped victim was forcefully taken from his Toyota Corolla car with plate number SMK 252 FC, adding that police operatives and vigilance group were combing the bush for him, while his vehicle was already at the police station.

