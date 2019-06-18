Jeffrey Akpovweta Ewohime, the London-based Nigerian who hit the headlines for the wrong reason Monday after smashing seven cars belonging to the Nigerian High Commission and visitors, has history of bad temper.

LindaIkejiblog and several other Nigerian news platforms quoting a two-year-old tweet by Hackney Police in London reported that Ewohime was once convicted for assaulting a staff of McDonald’s in 2017.

The tweet was done on January 27th 2017.

Jeffrey, who will be 32 on 5 August was convicted for throwing food on the face of a staff of McDonald’s.

“Jeffrey Ewohime, 29yrs, convicted of common assault after throwing food in a staff member’s face at McDonald’s, Dalston after an argument. He also hit the staff member. Sentenced to a community order, required to pay £80 compensation, given a curfew & banned from the McDonalds”, the tweet read.

Ewohime was arrested yesterday by the London police.

