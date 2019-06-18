Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has suspended chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and political appointees of the local governments for six months.

The suspension is contained in the instrument signed by the Governor, pursuant to the recommendation made to him by the Imo State House of Assembly.

This is in pursuant also, to the provisions of Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) law, 2019 and S.73(3) of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling him.

He set up Interim Management Committees to manage the affairs of each Local Government, The Nation reports.

Consequently, the Directors of Administration and General Services(DAGS) of each Local Government have been directed to take over management, pending the confirmation of Interim Management Committees by the State Assembly.

He also removed the chairman and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

This is following a resolution supported by two-thirds majority of the State Assembly rendered on 6th June, 2019 seeking their removal from office.

The action is also in accordance with the provisions of S.7(1) of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission Law and all other extant laws of the State.

The Commission will be reconstituted in due course to put in place the machinery for conducting a credible election into the local governments.

The Governor further directed that these officers handover to the most senior civil servant in the Commission.

The governor also dissolved all statutory boards, corporations, agencies and parastatals. This is in line with relevant enabling laws of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Chibuike Onyeukwu directed the chairmen and sacked to handover to the most senior civil servant in their various establishments.

