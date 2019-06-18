By Jethro Ibileke

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says it is set to begin the first phase of tracking of constituency projects in 12 states of the federation.

Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owansanoye, disclosed this during the launch of the programme at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja.

He said the initiative was aimed at ensuring satisfactory execution of all constituency projects across Nigeria in order to obtain value for money released.

Owansanoye added that the move was “in order to ensure quality projects delivery to constituents by their elected representatives.”

He said that no fewer than five projects awarded between 2016 and 2018 have been selected for the exercise in each of the 12 states spread across the six geo-political zones, bringing the total to 86 projects to be tracked.

According to the ICPC boss, states earmarked for the first phase which begins on 18 June, 2019, under the Constituency Project Tracking Group (CPTG) are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kogi, Sokoto and Kano.

The others are Imo, Enugu, Lagos, Osun, Akwa Ibom and Edo states.

“It will be handled by ICPC, in collaboration with Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation and the Bureau of Public Procurement,” Owansanoye disclosed.

The CPTG steering committee also include the reputable online newspaper, Premium Times, two civil society organisations; BudgIT and Community for Peace and Corrupt-free Society.

