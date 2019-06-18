The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it is impressed with the strides put in place by the current board of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) during it’s two years leadership.

Andy Hobbs, ICC Senior Manager, Developing Services, said this on Monday in Abuja during an interactive session with the media while undergoing a one-week ICC 360 Review Tour to Nigeria.

Hobbs, who was in company of some ICC officials, said the review was not an assessment of what had been in the past or funds spent but to proffer recommendations on the growth of the sport in the country.

” I think the board is doing a tremendous job and the qualification of the U-19 male national team was the icing on the cake.

“The developmental programme award bestowed on the board by ICC earlier in the year reflects the growth of the game and we are willing to support that.

“The review is concerned about how cricket can grow in the country, become a big sport and take on football.

“This should be the ambition of the NCF. So, our presence here is to create a partnership with the NCF and help the game to move to a better level,” Hoobs said.

The cricket administrator also urged the media to help promote the game with the intent of making the sport a household name.

