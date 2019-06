Dropping this Friday, Nigerian highlife singer, songwriter and graphic designer Adekunle Gold comes through with a new track titled ”Kelegbe Megbe” (Know your level).

The 32 year old ”Before You Wake Up” crooner in a video he shared on his Instagram feed pronounced the song title for those who are not yoruba like him and might have difficulty in the pronunciation.

Watch the video and anticipate this song…

