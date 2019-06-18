Dr Vitalis Orikeze-Ajumbe, National Coordinator of South-East Equity Alliance (SEA), on Tuesday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint a South-Easterner as the Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF).

Orikeze-Ajumbe, who made the call in an interview with NAN on Tuesday, said that the call became necessary to balance the political power equation and to allay fears of marginalisation.

He explained that it was grossly unacceptable to exclude the South-East from the executive, legislature and Judiciary in a heterogeneous state like Nigeria.

The SEA leader also urged the 9th Senate to consider Rochas Okorocha for the position of Majority Leader.

He described Okorocha as a man eminently qualified to hold the position of Senate Majority leader in view of his loyalty and sacrifice for APC.

“Chief Rochas Anayo Okorocha is one of the founding members of APC, who was instrumental to the merger.

“He was the sole financier of APC in the South-East at the beginning and the only voice of the party then in the South-East,” Orikeze-Ajumbe said.

The SEA coordinator restated the need to give the South-East a sense of belonging in Nigeria by including them in the leadership vanguard of the three arms of government.

He said that the South-East would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies in transforming Nigeria irrespective of their seeming exclusion.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

