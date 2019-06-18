The Nigerian Police said today that a man who had posed as an assistant commissioner of police is now facing trial in the law court.

The suspect was identified as Kingsley Udoyen of 3 Stadium Road, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

He is 56 years old.

He was arrested on 2nd January, 2019 by the Akwa Ibom State Police Command and paraded with other criminal elements by the then Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Musa Kimo, now AIG in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar.

“He is an impersonator who was posing as an Assistant Commissioner of Police to defraud and threaten unsuspecting members of the public before he ran out of luck and was subsequently arrested”, the police said in a short statement today.

The police did not indicate the specific charge slammed on Udoyen. They only sad he is currently undergoing criminal prosecution at the Magistrate Court, Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

