By Adejoke Adeleye

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State, Olajide Awosedo died on Tuesday at the age of 68.

The Ogun State, PDP, confirmed the death, while commiserating with the family of the deceased.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta and signed by its Chairman, Engr. Adebayo Dayo, the party described the late Awosedo as a “gentleman politician and a rare gem who will be missed by all that know him”.

“Chief Awosedo was a true democrat. An achiever par excellence. He was among the aspirants that fought for the governorship ticket of our party in the build up to the 2011 governorship election. When he saw that he could not realise his ambition on the platform of the PDP, he joined the Labour Party where he eventually contested the 2011 governorship election.”

“But, we cannot query the Almighty God. He is the giver of life and to Him, we shall all return,” he added.

The party, however, condoled with the Awosedo’s family on the irreplaceable loss and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

