Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, arrested three suspected internet fraudsters and two others for being in possession of a double barrel gun.

They were picked up at Ologuneru and Olodo areas of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, after days of surveillance.

The police say allegations of fraudulent activities and flamboyant lifestyles without a tangible source of income were levelled against them in series of petitions authored by their neighbours.

The internet fraud suspects are Ajaguna Quadri Biola, 27, Nafiu Moshood, 23, and Anuoluwapo James Olasupo, 22.

At the time of his arrest, Biola, who claimed to be an undergraduate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, was in possession of one 2008 Toyota Camry car, two laptops, one iPhone X, two internet modems and one smartwatch.

Mosheed said he is a student of Alayande College of Education, Oyo State. Items recovered from him are one i-phone 8 plus, one Tecno phone and one laptop.

In his own statement, Olasupo claimed to be a phone engineer. Two laptops, one phone and one mobile wifi were recovered from him.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Also on Tuesday, operatives of the Commission arrested 33-year old Soladoye Hammed Olayinka and Adeleye Ibrahim Adesola who is 24 years of age. The duo were arrested in possession of a Marochi Double Barrel Gun with serial number 149242.

Olayinka claimed to be a graduate of Animal Production and Health, while Adesola said he is an undergraduate of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management in the Osun State University.

Their arrest was in line with the presidential executive order on withdrawal of licensed firearms and shotguns from private individuals, which took effect from June 1, 2019.

EFCC’s preliminary investigation has revealed that the licence allegedly obtained for the gun was fake.

The suspects will therefore be transferred to the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation.

