Nollywood actress, mum of one and film producer Kate Henshaw is sending out hugs and words of inspiration to her 1.8m followers in this rainy season.

The 47 year old movie star says people shouldn’t bring down their value but rather they should keep up whatever good they are doing…

Kate who is always a whole positive vibe wrote:

#TuesdayThoughts

You are connected to a source of immeasurable abundance…

You are premium…

Don’t go on sale

Don’t bring down your value

Don’t shrink let’s they say you do too much…

You are one of a kind!! YES….YOU!!

Lots of hugs on this rainy day…

Stay warm my lovelies.

