President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja commended the peaceful living of Nigerians residing in foreign countries with their host communities.

The president gave the commendation when a delegation of the Progressive Ambassadors of Nigeria (PAN), led by its National President, Mr Jasper Emenike, visited him at the State House.

The President enjoined Nigerians in the Diaspora to “bear in mind the sensitivities of their host communities” and forge harmonious relationships.

While expressing delight at the visit by members of the PAN, Buhari also lauded their choice of name and “for flying high the green-white-green flag.”

He also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigeria Diaspora Commission for positively interfacing with the members of the association in particular, and Nigerians living abroad in general.

In his remarks, Emenike, who described his organisation as “a Pan-Nigerian non-governmental and non-profit” group, congratulated Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration.

He said his members were on a “thank you, solidarity visit”, and to formally convey their heartfelt appreciation to him “as President and Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government”.

Emenike commended the president for his swift intervention “leading to the reopening of over 400 Nigerian Traders’ Shops in Ghana last October by the host government, over some trade policy disputes.

“(The dispute) arose from the enforcement of the Ghana Local Investment Promotion Act in clear violation of the letters and spirit of the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocols.’’

He noted that the President’s intervention was a “loud demonstration” of his sense of leadership, character and commitment to the principles of ECOWAS regional integration.

He also applauded the anti-corruption campaign of the current administration, while pledging his group’s commitment towards grassroots mobilisation and support for the administration.

