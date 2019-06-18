Everyone has different brilliant ideas about their lives. Nigerian comedian, actor and writer Bovi reveals shocking details on what he will be doing in his next life.

The comic father of two disclosed that he will like to be a gold digger, so if you have important assets, start keeping them safe! Check it out:

In my next life I want to come as the most expensive gold digger. To say hello-5M. Peck-10M. Kiss- landed property in banana island. Sex- 40% of your will. And if you don’t die before I’m 30, I will activate the 500M buyout clause in your will.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

