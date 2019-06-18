The best malaria drug in circulation is Artemisinin.Discovered by Chinese scientist, Nobel Laureate Tu Youyou, the drug is still so far the best weapon against malaria, the world’s No. 1 insect-borne disease.

Billions of malaria cases have been treated through artemisinin-based combination therapies. Artemisinin and its derivatives are known for their ability to swiftly reduce the number of parasites in the blood of patients with malaria and have saved millions of lives worldwide. WHO recommends ACTs as the first and second line treatment for malaria, which inflicts over 400,000 deaths every year worldwide.

The artemisinin resistance was formerly verified in the Greater Mekong river basins.

Tu, 89 years old in 2019, along with her team, investigated this problem since 2015 and discovered that partial artemisinin resistance is actually a delay in the clearance of malaria parasites from the bloodstream following treatment with combination therapy.

The scientist explained that plasmodia can enter a state of dormancy during the three-day Artemisinin Combination Treatment (ACT), while they also develop a resistance to partner drugs. But if the treatment period is extended to five to seven days and the partner drugs are replaced, the artemisinin resistance can be solved and plasmodia can be killed.

A paper on the study was published on the April issue of the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

Pedro L. Alonso, director of the Global Malaria Programme of the World Health Organization (WHO), said the article published by Tu and her colleagues on NEJM, a top peer-reviewed journal, has demonstrated the excellence of her research ability.

Tu said that treatment failures with ACTs are often directly attributed to the partner drug, which can be addressed by replacing the partner drug.

For example, mefloquine plus artesunate can be switched to DHA with piperaquine if the former fails to deliver positive results.

Artemisinin substances are extracted from Qinghao, a kind of Chinese medicinal herb which has been used for more than 2,000 years in China for treating infectious diseases. Since 2017, no malaria cases have been reported in China, indicating that the epidemic has been eradicated in the country.

China has continued to carry out research on malaria control and prevention and develop artemisinin-based antimalarial drugs for the fight against the disease globally.

“Global malaria control is in line with the thrust of the Chinese government’s initiative to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” said Alonso.

“The antimalarial research work carried out by Tu Youyou’s team is groundbreaking, outstanding and immeasurable.”

Other benefits of Artemisinins:

During the past three years of research, Tu’s team has found that Artemisinins are also highly effective in treating Lupus Erythematous. Collaborating with 15 institutes nationwide, her team started clinical trials of the treatment in May 2018. So far, 14 out of 500 applied domestic and foreign volunteer patients have been treated with the therapy. No unanticipated negative effects occurred. The three-phase trials will continue with an appraisal for China’s official approval of the therapy to be expected around 2026. Tu’s Artemisinins-based research has helped draw more international attention to Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Oxford University has invited Tu to add a chapter to the Oxford Medical Textbook (6th Edition).The 6,000-word chapter entitled “Traditional Medicine Exemplified by Traditional Chinese Medicine” has been finalized. It is divided into four parts, explaining TCM, Artemisinin and other TCM’s discovery history, their mechanisms and clinical applications. In April, Oxford University Press, the publisher, began proofreading the book.

