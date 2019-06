Gospel singer, Benita Okojie is expecting a second child with her sweetheart, Olawale Adeyina. They walked down the aisle on November 26, 2016, and they now have a son from the union.

From a photograph shared on social media, an obvious growing baby bump is visible on the mum of one and we can’t wait to have one more baby Benina.

