BamBam

Actress, former Big Brother Naija housemate, brand influencer and entrepreneur Bamike Olawunmi cries out as her brother was brutalized by the Nigerian police.

BamBam as she is popularly called says her brother got slapped and harrassed along the Lagos/Ibadan expressway after being accused of being an armed robber.

This isn’t the first time police will be harassing Nigerians, as this trend has been on the rise lately. Read the full gist in her tweet.