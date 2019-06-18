Young House of Assembly speakers in the country have been told to have the interest of the masses at heart in their various legislative activities and be a shinning beacon for the youths.

Giving this advice in a statement made available to PMNEWS in Lagos, the the National President and Convener of ‘my Nigeria e passport project’ Ambassador Tolu Ayodele, urged the youthful speakers to do the right things always and work in accordance with the laws of the land.

He appealed to the speakers to cooperate with the governors of their various states and be the embodiment of the Nigerian youth.

He urged them to be selfless and have it in mind that the youths are watching them and looking up to them to redeem their image.

PMNEWS reports that in Oyo State, Debo Ogundoyin, 32 of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing Ibarapa East constituency emerged Speaker of the 9th House of Assembly. He was elected unopposed by the 32 members of the House.

In Plateau State, 33-year old Abok Izam representing the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos east emerged Speaker of the state House of Assembly while 34-year old Yakubu Salim Danladi emerged Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly. Danladi who is a first time lawmaker is from Ilesha-Gwanara constituency.

”My advice to the young and dynamic lawmakers is to do the right thing always, paddle the affairs of the legislative arm with care and maturity and work in accordance with the law. They should not disappoint the Nigerian youth. They should remember all eyes are on them and people will be looking for their lapses.

”Be extremely careful, don’t give ears to critics so far you are sure that you are doing the right thing. Cooperate with your governors for the sake of the citizens who elected you into office but let the separation of powers take its course; be selfless and know that you are a leader; so be the embodiment of the good Nigerian youth and represent us well.

”Your success is key to us because it will determine if the nation can be entrusted into the hands of the youths or not in the future. So watch and pray and let’s together build a good image for Nigeria. I pray that God in his infinite mercy will guide and uphold you,” he prayed.

The youthful ambassador also prayed that the next president and vice president of Nigeria will be youths.

”For over a decade, we have been advocating for the involvement of the younger minds in the affairs of the nation and its leadership. We thank God that our dreams are now coming true. The not-too-young to lead era has come to manifestation in our life time just like in those days that our leaders of today took the lead.

”The likes of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari, General Yakubu Gowon, Professor Pat Utomi, and many others who enjoyed leadership positions in the country at the young age of 30s and 40s, the Nigerian youth are out again to take the lead in governance,” he added.

He also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint young men and women as ministers, ambassadors, special advisers and chairmen of boards in the country.

