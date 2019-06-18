Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has congratulated the newly-elected Speaker, Mr Frank Okiye and his Deputy, Mr Yekini Idiaye, on their emergence as leaders of the 7th Assembly of the Edo House of Assembly (EDHA).

The governor, in a statement issued by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, on Tuesday, the said that the inauguration of the Assembly would enable members commence legislative activities.

“I congratulate the 7th Assembly on their inauguration and the election of Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye as Speaker and Hon. Yekini Idiaye as Deputy Speaker.

“Their emergence, I am sure, will pave way for more development in the state,” he said.

Obaseki assured that the executive would maintain a seamless and fruitful relationship with the 7th Assembly as experienced during the 6th Assembly.

“We are ready to work with the newly inaugurated Assembly in deepening progressive ideas in the state.

“We will ensure that there is a close synergy to see to the delivery of policies, programmes and initiatives targeted at repositioning the state as an economic powerhouse in the country.

“As we continue to provide tech-driven, people-centric governance in Edo, there is no denying that the new leadership of the House will key into our overall objective of reticulating Edo for prosperity and economic growth.

“I congratulate the newly-inaugurated Assembly and wish the newly-sworn in members a fruitful four years of impactful legislative activities,” the governor said.

He said that the executive arm of government would continue to collaborate with the legislative arm in fashioning laws and policies that would provide better, rewarding lives for Edo people.

