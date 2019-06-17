Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday charged residents to ensure full compliance with existing laws and regulations in the state.

He harped on compliance with laws while briefing newsmen at the Lagos House, Alausa, shortly after a meeting with security chiefs in the state.

He said that his administration would be rolling out sensitisation campaigns to keep people informed about the various rules and regulations pertaining to security and transportation, to ensure compliance.

The governor, while reacting to a question on the menace of commercial motorcyclists and tricycle riders, said the advocacy campaigns would serve as a reminder of the existing laws before embarking on strict enforcement.

“We are not changing any rules. We will be doing a lot of advocacy to tell people and re-inform them of existing laws. We want our people to be compliant,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the issue of security and safety would not be taken lightly by his administration.

According to him, securing the state is a daily responsibility, and every stakeholder must play their part.

He said residents would soon see positive changes in the state’s security architecture.

The governor said that the meeting deliberated on some key security issues, and as time goes on, residents would feel the impact of the enforcement of the security decisions.

