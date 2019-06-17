The government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on Monday said that it would create more opportunities for more Nigerians to visit China in the years ahead.

Mr Chu Maoming, Consul General of China in Lagos, said that the Consulate and the Chinese Embassy would facilitate visas issuance to more Nigerians.

Maoming said that the signing of the agreement on the Belt and Road Initiative between Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Xi Jingpin was a welcome development for both countries.

“Within the framework of the agreement on the Belt and Road Initiative signed between Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Xi Jinping, there would be more business and trade transaction between China and Nigeria.

“We do know that more Nigerians would be traveling to China, and more of Chinese businesses and investments coming to Nigeria.

“We therefore know that the need to provide more Nigerians with visas is very important.

“What we want Nigerians to know is that the process for applying for the Chinese visas is one of the fastest and most convenient,” he said.

Maoming said that the Chinese Consulate and Embassy would continue to give preference to Nigerians applying for visas to China for businesses, investments and other purposes.

The Envoy, who expressed the Chinese government’s commitment to strengthening relations with Africa, said that more businesses and investments should be expected in Nigeria from China in the years ahead.

“We are going to be seeing more of Chinese businesses, trade and investments in Nigeria. We would also be seeing more investments from Nigeria in China.

“We are very happy to see the strengthening of our areas of cooperation within the framework of the One Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

