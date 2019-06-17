Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, has bared his mind on the recent report of the European Election Observation Mission on the 2019 General Election.

Kayamo argued that some aspects of the report were vague and were not definite enough, saying that if the body said the results were not transparent enough, he expected them to be clear on what they expected to happen over and above what was in the electoral act presently.

Watch video from Oak TV here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

