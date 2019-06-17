The biblical quote that said judgment must first begin in the house of God is playing out itself in the Church as an Onitsha-based cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere aka Odumeje turned God’s house to worship of mammon.

A trending video on Instagram showed the cleric in frenzy dance with another worshipper, spraying money as members of the congregation watched in dismay the arrogant display of wealth.

According to an Instagram user, eye.renee, “This is not a church, it is a Mammon shrine! They are encouraging their congregation to worship money! And people wonder why crime rate is up! pity.”

Recently, the same pastor body slammed a physically challenged woman on chairs in a church service in the name of deliverance.

In that video, Odumeje enacted a scene in World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, as he picked up the woman on his shoulder, turned round and slammed her in fleet of chairs.

