An angry man has destroyed five cars at the Nigerian High Commission’s office in London, United Kingdom.

A video of the incident obtained by TheCable, saw George Oguntade, Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the UK, inspecting the vandalised cars and asking how it happened.

Watch video here:

One of the onlookers was heard saying “One mad boy came to collect passport and they didn’t give him, so he destroyed our cars.”

Below are the pictures of the vandalised cars, others:

