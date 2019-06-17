Popular Lagos socialite and club owner, Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike has celebrated Father’s Day with pretty half-naked women.

The socialite displayed a picture he took with half-naked women on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He wrote: “Happy Father’s Day to your Favorite Lagos Zaddy.”

The socialite shook the internet sometimes in 2017 when he displayed pictures where he chained some girls on a dog leash and took them to different events in Lagos.

The Lagos State Government got him arrested for the dastard act, while he later apologised.

