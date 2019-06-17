Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.
The royal couple on their Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and holding onto his father’s finger with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 2019 and is seventh in line to the British throne.
