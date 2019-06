Following severe flooding of Wainfleet, in the district Lincolshire, United Kingdom on Saturday with houses submerged, residents have been forced to evacuate homes in anticipation of heavier rain in the coming days.

Royal Air Force helicopters were also deployed to drop sand and ballast to reduce the flow of water from the River Steeping.

See images of the flooding below:

Photos: Courtesy of the UK News.

