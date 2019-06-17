The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday arraigned a suspected fraudster, Nasiru Sanni, before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on a one-count charge bordering on fraudulent conversion of N18,700,000 to personal use.

The charge reads: “That you, Alhaji Sanni, on or about the 15th day of March, 2017 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with a dishonest intent, converted to your own use the sum of N18,700,000 (Eighteen Million Seven Hundred Thousand Naira), property of Oluwatosin Emmanuel Sawyer, thereby committed an offence of stealing contrary to and punishable under Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Abbas Muhammad, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

However, the defence counsel, John Enoh, informed the court of a pending bail application on behalf of his client.

Enoh also confirmed receipt of a counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution to the bail application.

He, therefore, pleaded with the court to grant his client bail, saying, “He is a responsible Nigerian with no previous criminal record and considering that the charge is a bailable offence.”

In response, the prosecution counsel, Muhammed, vehemently opposed the bail application on the grounds that the defendant could be a flight risk, considering the magnitude of the charge brought against him.

Justice Solebo ordered the defendant to be remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Prison pending the ruling on his bail application.

The case was adjourned to July 9, 2019 for commencement of trial and ruling on the bail application.

