The Lagos State Government on Monday announced closure of the road from Mile 2 to Tin Can Island ports corridor to allow palliative repairs.

The closure of the road will be for two days beginning from Monday, 17 June, 2018.

The announcement which was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salaam stated that the closure would be effected to allow Hitech Construction Company speed up the palliative repair works on the corridor due to incessant and avoidable accidents experienced by motorists.

The Permanent Secretary advised all trucks to avoid the corridor to allow the repair works which was being done in the interest of motorists.

He said the repairs and so many others that were in the offing were in consonance with the top rated plans of the administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos traffic-free for its teeming citizenry.

